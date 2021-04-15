Golden senior with dementia hasn't been seen since February

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Golden Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old man with dementia and diabetes who hasn't been seen since Feb. 5.

Robert L. Black is described as a Black man, who is 5-foot-8-inches, 173 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, it's believed he hasn't been taking his medication and requires the assistance of a walker, but his walkers were found in his trailer, which has since been impounded, as well as his only known vehicle.

According to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation senior alert, Black is known to frequent the area of 6th Avenue and Broadway in Denver.

On Feb. 5, Golden police responded to Black's trailer at a Golden RV park, where he's lived since 2019, for a medical assist. An ambulance took Black to a local hospital, where he was later released.

On March 18, a friend requested officers perform a welfare check at Black's trailer because the RV Park staff had called the friend because they were concerned that they hadn't seen Black since Feb. 5. After entering the trailer, officers did not find Black, who's described as someone who normally keeps to himself.

The investigation into Black's whereabouts is active and ongoing. Anyone who sees him or has information that may help the investigation is asked to call the Golden Police Tip line at (303) 384-8034.