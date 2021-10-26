Golden man sentenced for assaults on multiple unhoused men

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Golden man accused of assaulting three unhoused men in 2019 has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

On Aug. 5, a jury found Roger Allan Coderre, 53, guilty of two counts of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, two counts of second-degree assault causing injury with a deadly weapon, three counts of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, attempt to influence a public servant and attempt to commit second-degree assault causing injury with a deadly weapon, according to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Coderre was arrested on June 17, 2020 on suspicion of felony assault for using a blunt object to assault two transients near the Colorado School of Mines campus in the early morning hours of June 12, 2020. According to the DA’s office, Coderre repeatedly hit the two victims with a metal baton while verbally harassing them. Both victims had to receive multiple staples for head wounds.

Coderre admitted to police that he placed an anonymous call to an investigator claiming that two unhoused men were trying to trick the police. He also admitted to following the men, but denied involvement, according to the DA’s office.

Coderre was later tied to a Jan. 5, 2019 attack on another unhoused man in the same vicinity. The victim in this case reported he was assaulted with a baton and that his assailant shouted “get out of my Golden” and “if I see you again, I’ll kill you.”

Golden police officers were able to identify Coderre using surveillance video that showed his vehicle.

Coderre was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Friday.

