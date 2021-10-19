Golden Gate Canyon State Park offering 250 tree-cutting permits ahead of Christmas season

DENVER – Halloween isn’t even here yet but if you’re already thinking about cutting your own Christmas tree this year, you’ll want to start applying for a permit with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park is offering 250 tree-cutting permits through an online drawing that will be Nov. 1-5. Only one permit will be granted per household. The cost of a permit is $35.

Click here if you’re ready to apply for a permit. Successful applicants will be notified by email the week of November 16. Then, those who were selected for the drawing will be able to go to the park on Saturday, Dec. 4, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to choose and cut their tree.

CPW said areas for both 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive vehicles will be available, and some hiking will be required. Permit holders with high clearance 4-wheel drive vehicles can use the pre-selected backcountry area and, in the case of bad weather, must have chains available for use. Access to the backcountry area will be open from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., officials said. All other vehicles will be required to stay in the designated parking areas along the main park roadway. Access to these areas will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All vehicles must display a daily or annual parks pass.

Park officials ask that trees be cut with hand tools, such as a handsaw or an axe, as chainsaws and power saws are strictly prohibited.

By cutting trees, CPW said, permit holders will assist Golden Gate Canyon State Park in thinning overcrowded and dense vegetation. This selective thinning will improve the overall health of the forest and reduce the impacts of future wildfires.