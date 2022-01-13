Golden authorities respond to house fire early Thursday

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden authorities responded to a house fire early Thursday and are now working to determine if the resident was home at the time.

At 5:25 am., the Golden Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a subdivision on W. 17th Place near Rimrock Drive.

The Golden Police Department also responded to the scene and arrived first. They confirmed it was a fully involved house fire with flames through the roof of the attached garage, said Golden Fire Chief Jerry Stricker.

The fire department arrived and started evacuating immediate neighbors.

The crews with the first fire engine on scene reported that they were doing an exterior fight until they could get the flames knocked down enough to start interior attacks, Stricker said.

"However, they fire rapidly spread through the house, through the attic, to the various levels and so they did not make it inside. So it was an exterior fire fight only," he said.

According to reports, one person who lived at the home was last seen Wednesday around noon coming back home.

Stricker said witnesses did not report seeing that person leave the home since then. He said they do not know if the person was at home at the time of the fire.

The fire is now under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were available Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.