Gold Crown Foundation offers life lesson on and off the court

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — At the Gold Crown Foundation, students have the potential to become incredible athletes.

In reality, that’s only one of the goals.

“We've always approached what we do not in a framework of trying to create and uncover the most elite athletes,” said Kevin Petty, executive director of the Gold Crown Foundation.

Instead, the real focus is on creating community, opportunity, and access.

“As a nonprofit in this space, we continue to push towards affordability, you know, scholarships, and really just that emphasis on participating and trying out a sport that you haven't tried,” said Petty.

Gold Crown offers a variety of sports programs. Many of them are geared toward areas they see a significant need.

“One of the areas that we're paying close attention to is girls' participation because that not only in the state of Colorado but nationally has been declining,” said Petty.

Not only can life’s lessons be learned through sports but also inside of Gold Crown’s classrooms.

A story Brittany David-Ramirez knows first-hand when she started attending the foundation’s enrichment program when she was 11.

“I didn't have anybody to rely on really and I was really alone, and I was going through a lot of stuff at home. So it's just like a safe space and I knew I could always count on the coordinators,” said David-Ramirez.

Today she’s the clubhouse coordinator, helping children participating in the enrichment program.

“Giving back to these kids is my purpose and that's why I’m here,” she said.

A crucial part of the work the foundation does every single day and free of cost.

“That program it's not huge numbers and the volume is not there but the impact for those kids is tremendous. A lot of these kids are dealing with incarcerated parents, or there's addiction in the home and these are kids that are like 12 years old,” said Petty.

Impacting the lives of children for the last several decades with a mission to continue their work for generations to come.

“We always ask ourselves what's in the best interests of kids? That's how we make the tough decisions. If we can answer that question, it usually guides us in the right direction,” said Petty.