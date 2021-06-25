GoFundMe started for local skater who suffered brain damage in viral wipeout video

DENVER — An outpouring of support for a beloved, local skater after a trick went horribly wrong.

A graphic video shows the moment when Brandon Lee, 23, suffered intense injuries. During the Denver Go Skate Day event on Saturday, Lee fell face first, losing consciousness. The crash caused brain damage, a broken elbow and wrist, and facial injuries.

“I was just, you know, telling the guys like, let's get him in the ambulance, like, you know, whatever, like, we're gonna get through this” Brandon’s friend nick power shared his immediate reaction with Denver7. “It was just really frightening. because when he hit his head, you know, he was completely out and was having seizures.”

Brandon’s mom, Alicia Sierra, found out at work. “There was something inside, he’s never seized, he’s never been hurt like that.”

But, as onlookers tried to get him into an ambulance, Brandon refused, fearing the medical bills it would cost him.

“He was trying to just get out, he was like, trying not to get arrested or something… don't get me in this ambulance. because I don't want them to drain me.”

Brandon’s mom told us he had a similar accident four years ago… that cost over $80,000 dollars. She says that scared him away from the hospital ever since.

“Right when I got in, he was just irate… they were speaking of restraints, because he was just clearly traumatized,” she said. “All he could think of was, ‘I can't afford this, I've got to go. I can't afford this, I'm refusing service.”

The bills from the crash are at least $20,000 so far and it will be a while before Brandon can return to work.

But, that’s where his fellow skaters… stepped up.

“There’s so many people who are just donating little amounts,” Power said.

It took just one day for the GoFundMe page to raise over $8,000. As of Friday, it's just a few hundred dollars shy of getting halfway to the $20,000 goal.

“It's crazy how something bad can turn into something beautiful.”

On Sunday, the skating community is selling tacos at Arvada Skate Park. All of the proceeds will go towards paying off Brandon’s medical bills. Tacos are going for just $2 each, and the event starts at 1PM.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.

