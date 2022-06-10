Watch
Glider pilot dies in crash at Rifle Garfield County Airport

Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 13:03:05-04

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man died after a glider crashed at the Rifle Garfield County Airport on Thursday.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, just after 5 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a glider crash at the airport. The male pilot died.

The Garfield County Coroner will identify the man.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The cause is unknown.

Gliders are not powered and soar using currents of rising air.

No other details were available as of Friday morning.

