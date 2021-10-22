Glenwood Springs science teacher Autumn Rivera named 2022 Colorado Teacher of the Year

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – Sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera is Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Rivera teaches at Glenwood Springs Middle School in the Roaring Fork School District.

Students at the school told the selection committee that Ms. Rivera helps them understand what science really means and said they didn’t think they would be as interested in the subject if she wasn’t their teacher. The parents of her students say not only does Ms. Rivera make sure each student is understanding and learning, but she helps the parents connect with their kids and their science work as well.

With 16 years of teaching experience under her belt, many teachers at Glenwood Springs Middle School have come to use Rivera as a resource. She has mentored many of the district’s new teachers over the years. They say she balances grace, respect, and transparency in everything she does at the school – and always ensures that voices are heard during discussions. Rivera’s voice and advocacy is always to do what is best for the students.

In addition to her middle school teaching duties, Rivera is an adjunct professor in the education department at Colorado Mountain College. She holds both a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and a Master of Arts in Teaching Secondary Science from Colorado College; and a Masters in Educational Leadership from the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs.

Rivera is now eligible to be the National Teacher of the Year. That title will be awarded in Washington, DC next spring.

