Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park closed through Tuesday following fatal incident on ride

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is closed Monday and Tuesday after a person died on a ride Sunday evening.

The park reported that the incident involved the Haunted Mine Drop ride.

Authorities are investigating the death.

The park said due to the ongoing investigation, it does not have any other information to share.

The park will stay closed Monday and Tuesday.

The Haunted Mine Drop is one of the park's newest rides, having opened in July 2017. According to the park, it's the "first drop ride in the world to go underground, plunging riders 110 feet inside the dark depths of Iron Mountain in what feels like a free-fall." In 2017, it was named the Best New Theme Park Attraction by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.