Glenwood Canyon recreation path, rest area reopens following slides

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The Glenwood Canyon recreation path and Grizzly Creek rest area along Interstate 70 have reopened after a lengthy closure due to slides.

Slides on July 29 and 30 damaged water and electricity access to the rest area, and the covered sections of the rec path, said Michael Goolsby, incident commander for the Grizzly Creek floods.

“Our crews have been hard at work to reopen the rest area and a portion of the recreation path to the public. Clean-up efforts are ongoing throughout the burn scar area, but we appreciate the patience and support from the public," Goolsby said.

The rec path, which takes visitors along the natural beauty of the Colorado River, is now open from Grizzly Creek west to Glenwood Springs. Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to clear debris from other impacted areas.

Local businesses rent bikes and provide drop-off services. Click here to learn more.

The trail is 16.3 miles one-way from Glenwood Springs.

The slides were a result of heavy rains on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

To learn more about the recreation path, call CDOT Region 3 at 970-243-2368.