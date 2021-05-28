Glendale City Council approves multi-million dollar entertainment district after years of setbacks

GLENDALE, Colo. — An entertainment district is coming to Glendale, but the project's approval comes after years of challenges, including lawsuits and difficulties securing a developer.

Formerly known as Glendale 180, the Glendale Entertainment District will include a hotel, concert venue, movie theater, dining, nightclubs and common consumption areas.

Renderings from redevelopment firm, Central Street Capital, show the $150 million project that will be built on much of Creekside Park.

On Wednesday, Glendale City Council green-lit the project

One of the most recent oppositions to the development was a lawsuit from a local business.

In 2018, after a three-year battle, a judge ruled in favor of Authentic Persian and Oriental Rugs, preventing the city from any future efforts to develop the land the store sits on.

At the time, the City of Glendale said in a statement that while it disagreed with the ruling, there was no project impact, and things would move forward without the family's property.

The groundbreaking for the Glendale Entertainment District is set for this fall with a completion slated for 2023.

Glendale's deputy city manager says public hearings for the project could happen has early as August.

