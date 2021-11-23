Giving machines help spread holiday cheer with donations in downtown Denver

DENVER — Starting Monday, giving this holiday season in Denver is now as easy as buying a soda in a machine.

The Giving Machines set up in downtown Denver for a limited time allow customers to purchase items not for themselves, but for a charity in need of donations. The vending machine-like devices allow shoppers to select items to give.

"There's things all the way from just a few dollars to, to a goat for $75 and Chickens for $25,"said Fred Lewis, a volunteer with the machines. "It's so easy to to be able to help someone else."

The machines are sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. Organizers say their goal is to bring together different organizations and faiths to create a positive impact during the holidays. Four Denver organizations — The Crowley Foundation, Jewish Family Services, Project Worthmore and The Denver Rescue Mission — are working with the Giving Machines to get much needed items to people in need.

"When they put that money into the giving machine, it's going directly to Denver Rescue Mission for that item that they purchased," said Nicole Tschetter, the public relations manager for the homeless outreach organization. "Those people can have a peace of mind knowing that their dollar is going exactly to that coat or to that meal."

The machines raised more than $650,000 in 2020, and this year the organizers want to raise $1 million.

"It only takes, you know, a few dollars, and you can make a difference," said Duane Smith, who oversees the Giving Machines in Denver. "It's been a just a tremendous experience to bring these organizations together and provide a wonderful opportunity for families to come down here."

