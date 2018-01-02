Give a pint of blood and get a pint of beer this January

DENVER – The “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” promotion is back.

Bonfils Blood Center is once again teaming up with the CraftWorks Foundation to offer a free pint of beer to anyone who donates blood in January. January is national blood donor month.

From Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, anyone who donates blood at a Bonfils donor center or a mobile blood drive will receive a voucher for a free draft beer or soda at any Rock Bottom Brewery, Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom or Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant location in Colorado.

To learn more about the promotion, log on to bonfils.org/pint4pint.