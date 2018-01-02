Give a pint of blood and get a pint of beer this January

DENVER – The “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” promotion is back.
Bonfils Blood Center is once again teaming up with the CraftWorks Foundation to offer a free pint of beer to anyone who donates blood in January. January is national blood donor month.
From Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, anyone who donates blood at a Bonfils donor center or a mobile blood drive will receive a voucher for a free draft beer or soda at any Rock Bottom Brewery, Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom or Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant location in Colorado.