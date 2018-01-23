Girl Scouts hope to change Aurora smoking laws; city council votes on proposed ordinance

AURORA, Colo. – Five 13-year-old girls were on a mission to secure the coveted Silver Award— the second highest Girl Scouts honor.

The project Troop 60789 took on to achieve that goal, took on a life of its own.

“We didn't expect it to be big at all. We thought it would just be some minor thing, but here we are,” Amelia Malchow said.

She is one of the troops hoping to change smoking laws in Aurora.

Part of the girls’ research led them to the topic of secondhand smoke.

“Trying to pass an ordinance in the city, banning smoking in the car with minors present is the way to go,” troop leader Kristen Batcho told Denver7.

As it stands, the ordinance would make it illegal for smokers of any kind to light up inside of a car, with anyone 18-year-old or younger.

Perpetrators would face a $150 minimum fine, which would increase with each offense.

The maximum fine would be set by section 1-13 of the City Code, at $2,650.

In the last, almost full-year of preparation, the girls have relied on Aurora Councilman Charlie Richardson for direction in the legislative process.

“They're addressing: What is the role of government in public health,” he said.

Richardson said the call he received from the troop was out of the blue, but he obliged.

“We started with the mechanics on the front end,” Richardson said.

Troopers Amelia Malchow and Makenna Batcho said Richardson’s help was instrumental.

“We just had an idea and we didn't know anything. He told us everything that we needed to know, and he helped us get this far,” Malchow added.

On Monday, council’s vote on the proposed ordinance is scheduled for 7:30pm.

“We're going to maneuver through the amendment process tonight, and so we're all going to have to stay on our toes,” Richardson said.

However, Monday night won’t bring the end of the process.

If approved by at least six council members, more changes are ahead of any final draft.

Whether Troop 60789 walks away from Monday’s vote, victorious— the girls said their focus is on the kids.

“Be aware that you have a child in the car with you, and that they can suffer from secondhand smoking,” Makenna Batcho pleaded.

Girl Scouts of Colorado leaders said regardless of Monday night’s outcome, the young ladies would be receiving the organization’s prestigious Silver Award.