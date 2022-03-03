Girl, 11, dies after tripping in front of moving school bus in Parachute

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — An 11-year-old girl died after she ran to catch her school bus in Parachute, tripped in front of the vehicle and was run over.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Parachute Police Department. Police did not provide an exact location.

In addition to the Parachute Police Department, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and Grand Valley Fire also responded to the area.

The girl was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police. She has not been identified.

Parachute is a small municipality along I-70 in Garfield County between Rifle and Grand Junction.

This is an active investigation, police said.

The department said it is not releasing any other information.