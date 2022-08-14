Gilpin County School closed to students Monday after threat posted to social media

DENVER — Students of Gilpin County School will have Monday off after a threat was posted on social media over the weekend.

The Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the student responsible for the threat and the district has suspended the student pending the outcome of an investigation.

However, out of an abundance of caution, the district has decided to cancel classes for students Monday.

The sheriff’s office posted the following statement on Facebook regarding the incident:

“We want to reiterate that the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gilpin County School District have a zero tolerance policy for any type of violence concerning our school community. An act or threat of violence will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement said.