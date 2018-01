DENVER – This flu season, you can help protect yourself from getting sick and help a family in need at the same time.

For every flu shot given at a King Soopers pharmacy, the grocery store will donate one meal through Feeding America’s network of food banks.

The flu shot campaign runs through April 1, 2018 at all King Soopers pharmacies.

This year’s flu season has been a bad one so far – the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports more than 2,000 influenza-related hospitalizations since October.

While the flu shot has been less effective than usual this year, experts say getting the shot is still one of the best ways to protect yourself and others.