Gay police sgt. asks Denver PrideFest organizers to reconsider decision to exclude officers

DENVER — An Aurora police sergeant is making headlines after writing a letter asking the organizers of Denver PrideFest to reconsider its decision to exclude law enforcement from this year's events.

"Just like anybody who is wanting to bring about change, which is what I'm trying to do, you have to do it outwardly," Sgt. Bill Hummel said. "It really felt like we were taking a step back."

In the email, which was first published by The Sentinel, Hummel writes about his early struggles as both a gay man and a gay police officer.

"We've gone from the Stonewall riots to an age where now we have openly gay police serving on police forces," he said.

He never thought he'd be unwelcome at a pride parade.

"We're a part of the LGBT community, and we're being ousted by our own," Hummel said.

For years, police departments have marched along pride parade routes, often to the road of the crowd.

The @AuroraPD sergeant says it's a minority who wants police excluded from Denver's pride events this year. He shared this video w/ me this morning, showing the crowds cheering the officers on as they marched in 2018.



The full story at 6 on @DenverChannel. pic.twitter.com/FTSLZpqgQT — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) May 21, 2021

Hummel attended Denver's pride parade in 2015 for the first time as an openly gay police officer.

"The first time I walked down Colfax in that parade, it was just overwhelming," he said. "It was a bit surreal because it wasn't something that I had ever pictured myself doing."

But after last year's Black Lives Matter protests against police violence, the parade's organizers felt they had to take a stand and decided this week to prohibit police from participating in the virtual parade and other in-person events.

"I think that this is a symbolic action to really address departments. [It's] not aimed at individuals, though I admit that this is a difficult and sometimes divisive decision that does affect individuals," The Center on Colfax CEO Rex Fuller said. "I think that's why we have struggled so much with this decision and why for so many years we've really tried to put off this decision."

Fuller regrets that officers like Hummel feel they're being excluded simply because of their badge.

"I personally, and I think many of the people here at our organization, have the greatest respect for the work that Sgt. Hummel does in the community," he said.

But he believes excluding them is a necessary step to start a conversation regarding police reform, especially among the Black and transgender communities. He's not reconsidering the decision.

"I feel that we need to listen to those voices to really try and begin a conversation about this issue and really address how we can have a more fair environment for everyone," Fuller said.

Hummel feels that conversation can't happen without police.

"There's no secret that there are sources of consternation between the police and in communities right now and a bit of a fractured relationship. We can't facilitate change and progress if we don't have a seat at the table," he said.

For now, Hummel will continue building a relationship with the community and celebrating who he is at Aurora Pride. Its organizers have chosen not to exclude police.

You can read Hummel's full letter to The Center on Colfax below: