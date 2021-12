WINDSOR, Colo. — A large gas line ruptured in Windsor Tuesday morning, causing damage to at least one home.

The Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, Windsor Police Department and UCHealth responded to the fire, which broke out along the 5600 block of Shadow Creek Court in west Windsor.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue

Xcel Energy crews were working on shutting down the gas line as of 9:50 a.m.