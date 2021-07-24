Garth Brooks headlines first night of Cheyenne Frontier Days, 25 years after he first performed here

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- A quarter century after he first performed in Cheyenne, Garth Brooks returned to the capital city of Wyoming to headline the first night of the 125th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

“If a concert can turn into a party, hopefully in the first 15 seconds, it’s going to be a good night,” Brooks said Friday before the first Frontier Days show since 2019.

The Daddy of ‘Em All was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

Brooks’ show sold out in less than 45 minutes when tickets went on sale this past spring.

“I got up here early to figure out where I wanted to sit,” said Kris Haines, who drove up from Westminster, Colorado. “His shows are always amazing. I’ve seen him seven times – all in the front row.”

The return of Cheyenne Frontier Days wasn’t just about the concerts.

“I’ve never seen a baby bull, like, in my life,” said Cross Moreno, who was visiting with his family from California.

This rodeo and festival represent a comeback of sorts for events after a year of COVID shutdowns.

“We do this in remembrance of our history,” said a man dressed in character and walking around as ‘California Joe.’ “We’re trying to keep some history and keep the frontier in Frontier Days.”

“Garth Brooks sold out in 45 minutes,” said Andre Evans. “This is where the action is and that’s why I’m here.”

“I took some friends who didn’t know (Garth’s) music, and by the end of the night – they were like – that was the most amazing show that I’ve ever seen,” Haines said. “It’s a party. it doesn’t matter if you like his music or not. He’s rock, he’s country, he’s generally enthralled with the audience.”

Frontier Days officials said the rodeo is also sold out this weekend. As for the concert schedule – it’s a star-studded series over the next week with Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Blake Shelton.