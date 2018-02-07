Funeral services announced for fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An all too familiar scene for Colorado residents will play out once again this weekend.

Funeral services for fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick was announced Tuesday.

The 34-year-old deputy will be laid to rest Saturday at New Life Church, located at 11025 Vayager Parkway in Colorado Springs. The service begins at 1 p.m. More details will be released closer to the event.

Flick was shot and killed during a struggle with a suspect in Colorado Springs Monday. Two other deputies and a Colorado Springs officer were wounded in the shooting. The shooting suspect was killed.

Flick was a father of twins and a well-liked member of the force, celebrating his 11th anniversary with the office the day he was shot.

He grew up in the Colorado Springs area and attended Christian schools. He started with the sheriff’s office in 2006 and quickly rose through the ranks,

Saturday’s service will mark the third funeral for a fallen deputy in Colorado over the past five weeks.

Ten officers have been shot, three of whom were killed, in the line of duty during three separate incidents involving five departments since Dec. 31.