Funeral services announced for fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An all too familiar scene for Colorado residents will play out once again this weekend.
Funeral services for fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick was announced Tuesday.
The 34-year-old deputy will be laid to rest Saturday at New Life Church, located at 11025 Vayager Parkway in Colorado Springs. The service begins at 1 p.m. More details will be released closer to the event.
Flick was shot and killed during a struggle with a suspect in Colorado Springs Monday. Two other deputies and a Colorado Springs officer were wounded in the shooting. The shooting suspect was killed.