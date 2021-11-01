Funeral service scheduled for Friday for Yuma County firefighter killed in field fire

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. — A funeral service is set for Friday for a Joes Fire Department firefighter who died in a field fire last week.

Larry Wyant died while responding to a fire in a corn field by U.S. Highway 36 and County Road T on Tuesday, according to the fire department. He, along with the others, battled 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph, the fire department said. The wind changed directions often, which made conditions increasingly difficult for the firefighters.

His line-of-duty funeral will take place on Friday at 1 p.m. at Joes Fire Station, located at 5968 County Road F in Joes. The service is open to the public, the department said.

A processional will begin at noon in Kirk, starting at the Kirk Fire Hall at 3259 County Road M. It will travel north to Highway 36, then turn west on 36 to Highway 59, where it will turn south to the fire station on County Road F.



Community members are welcome to line the route to show support.