Funeral for Deputy Zackari Parrish and more: 5 Things to Know for Friday, Jan. 5, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

1. Funeral for fallen deputy

Thousands are expected to attend the funeral for Zackari Parrish. The 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was killed early New Year's Eve in an ambush-style attack. A procession will begin around 8:30 a.m. The funeral will start at 11 a.m. at Cherry Hills Community Church and Denver7 will bring you live coverage of the event.

2. Portion of NB I-25 closed through the morning for funeral procession

An 18-mile stretch of northbound I-25 will be closed Friday morning as law enforcement pays its respects for fallen Douglas County deputy Zackari Parrish. Learn more about the route so you can plan ahead before your morning commute: http://bit.ly/2EQf6BR.

3. All aboard! The Winter Park Express officially opens for the season

A seasonal Amtrak train that runs from Denver's Union Station to Winter Park is officially open for the season. Learn more about the schedule and fares here: http://bit.ly/2E8rZpM.

4. Uncertainty roils marijuana markets

The Trump administration rescinds an Obama-era policy that kept federal authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where recreational use is allowed. This is how Colorado has reacted: http://bit.ly/2E6Qp2X

5. Warm again Friday

Expect highs in Denver to be in the 50s again Friday and Saturday - making it a good time to take down the Christmas lights. You might also consider doing some "winter watering" of lawns, trees and shrubs.