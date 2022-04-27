Funeral arrangement announced for Douglas County fire marshal

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Funeral arrangements have been set for a fire marshal from West Douglas County Fire Protection District who died in the line of duty on April 22.

A full honors funeral service for Fire Marshal Stephen Smith will be held on April 29 at 11 a.m. in Castle Rock at the Douglas County Fairgrounds main event center, located at 500 Fairgrounds Rd.

A procession will follow the service at 1 p.m.

The community is welcome to attend the service as well as line the route of the procession to show their support. An exact route will be provided at a later time.

Smith was found unresponsive in his car on Saturday evening after responding to a call shortly before.

He and volunteer firefighters had responded to a 911 call at 5:53 p.m. reporting an electrical box damaged by wind that had blown off a house on Highway 85 in Douglas County.

When they arrived, they determined no fire had occurred and no one was injured, so the electrical utility company was notified to respond and Smith and the crew left the scene at 6:15 p.m. and returned to the fire station in Sedalia.

Shortly after leaving the fire station, firefighters were dispatched to a medical emergency on Clay Street about three blocks from the fire station at 6:37 p.m.

They found Smith in his car unresponsive. First responders performed lifesaving measures while advanced life support was responding. He was taken to Castle Rock Hospital, but he did not survive.

Smith had been a volunteer with the fire department for 23 years.

He leaves behind a wife, two children, mother, father, brother and sister.

“Steve served with honor, courage and commitment that was unmatched. He was a leader, an educator and a dear friend of the community and a critical part of the West Douglas Family,” the department said on Facebook.