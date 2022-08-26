Fundraiser gives back to Denver's refugee community, honors cherished advocate killed by stray bullet

DENVER — More than a month after cherished East Colfax resident, Ma Kaing, was shot and killed by a stray bullet, community members are honoring her by giving back to the refugee community.

Since 1980, the nonprofit, Hope Communities, has provided affordable housing and wraparound supportive services for the refugee community in the Denver metro area.

During the nonprofit's annual fundraiser Thursday, Kaing's absence was poignant for many.

"For sure, she would've been here with us," said Hope Communities program manager Lara Fry. "She was friends to everybody. There's still a lot of sadness for people."

Kaing was shot and killed outside of Hidden Brook apartments on July 15. The apartment complex is located in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood and is one of four properties operated by Hope Communities across the Denver metro.

Kaing immigrated to the United States from Myanmar in 2007.

In the weeks following her passing, residents called for changes to Denver's 911 operations and police patrols. Those demands successfully led to a series of planned improvements. Many hoped the momentum from recent weeks would continue into Thursday's event.

In 2021, the nonprofit served nearly 2,000 clients, a 30% increase from the year prior. The fundraiser's proceeds will go towards Hope Communities' various programs.

"Do they need help with a school application? Registering for school? Do they need help with SNAP applications? Or do they need help getting appointments for a passport?" Fry said.

The City of Denver announced a proclamation declaring Aug. 25 as Hope Communities Day.

A reward for any information that may help solve Kaing's death was increased to $10,000 last month. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

To donate to Hope Communities, click here.