Fundraiser aims to support Colorado moms giving birth in January

A Colorado nonprofit is helping moms get the support they need after giving birth.

YANA M2M (You Are Not Alone, Mom 2 Mom) is partnering with a local hospital to launch a new program, Strong Mamas Thriving Babies. The program will identify moms giving birth in January and connect them to each other with in-person and virtual meetings. The goal is to provide a strong support system for moms and address postpartum mental health.

“It's OK to not love every part of being a mom. It's OK to say this is really hard. And to be in a room full of other moms saying the same thing, how empowering is that?” said YANA founder and CEO Nikki Brooker.

YANA member Katrina Mudge said the support she received after delivering her daughter prematurely in 2020 was invaluable.

“When you become a mom, your whole life changes. There are so many balls that you're juggling and then at the end of the day, you're like, 'Oh, my mental health, that's important too,'” Mudge said.

YANA is working to raise money to support as many moms as possible by hosting a fundraising gala Friday, Dec 3. The Strong Mamas Thriving Babies gala is at the Village Workspace in Centennial from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online and those who cannot attend can also bid on silent auction items online through Dec. 5.

“We want to pack this house and show the community support that we have behind this program so every mom feels supported,” Brooker said.