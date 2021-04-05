'Full of life': Family and friends remember woman killed in LoDo car crash

DENVER — For those who loved her most, it’s hard to put into words what Jessica Marie Allen meant to them.

Her mother, Susan Wainwright, said Allen worked two jobs to make sure her family had a good life, especially her two daughters.

"I always said that she is the mother I wanted to grow up to be like. She just made darn well sure that, no matter what, she was there for every one of them," Wainwright said.

Her older sister, Sabrina Kamees, said she was the glue that held the family together.

"Can’t go to the bed without seeing her," Kamees said. "I thought she would be the one to bury me, not the other way around."

Police say John Dahmer is the man who allegedly killed Allen while she was delivering food. Dahmer is being charged with vehicular homicide.

In 2017, Dahmer also pleaded guilty to eluding the Parker Police Department.

"I’m not mad at the person that did it. I just wish they wouldn’t have," Kamees said.

Monday was also Allen's eldest daughter's 21st birthday. Instead of gathering to celebrate, family members came together in Allen’s home to remember her.

"We’re just trying to figure out the steps to do and trying to figure out how to take care of everything and when to," Wainwright said.

A friend of Allen for 16 years, Jessica Sellars said Allen was a kind and loving woman who was a joy to be around.

"She would go to the end of the earth to make sure that her daughters had what they needed, felt loved, that she was there beside them... she was so in love with those girls that everything else in this world paled in comparison," Allen said. "She was an amazing aunt who all of the kids ran to when she walked in the door. She worked hard to do and be all of these things. She was beautiful and fun and full of life. She was an amazing daughter, mother, wife, sister, friend and so much more."

If you would like to support the family, you can visit their GoFundMe.