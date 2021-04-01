Watch
Frontier Airlines hopes IPO rides wave of travel recovery

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this June 10, 2020 file photo, a Frontier Airlines jet heads down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport as travelers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus in Denver. Fans of Frontier Airlines can now buy a piece of the budget carrier. Frontier shares were expected to begin public trading Thursday, April 1, 2021, and company executives are hoping to get a tailwind from what seems to be a recovery in air travel. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Fans of Frontier Airlines can now buy a piece of the budget carrier.

Frontier shares began public trading Thursday, and company executives are hoping to get a tailwind from what seems to be a recovery in air travel.

Denver-based Frontier and its private investors expect to gross about $570 million from the IPO.

Company officials say the money will shore up their balance sheet after a terrible year in 2020, when the pandemic caused Frontier to lose $225 million.

CEO Barry Biffle says Frontier will stay focused on the leisure-travel market, unlike bigger airlines that depend on high-paying business travelers.

