Front Range water demands have far-reaching impacts

Eric English/Denver7
Downtown Denver
Posted at 7:46 AM, Mar 22, 2021
MINTURN, Colo. (AP) — While most people in Colorado live on the Front Range, most of the state’s water is on the West Slope.

That’s where the snowpack melts and makes its way into the Colorado River.

Much of that water flows to places like Denver through a series of dams, reservoirs, pumps and pipes.

Aurora and Colorado Springs want to bring more of that water to their growing cities, the state’s largest after Denver.

To do that, they want to dam up Homestake Creek in Eagle County and create a reservoir that could supply water for thousands of new homes.

