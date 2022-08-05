Front Range Community College campuses on lockout due to potential threat

The Front Range Community College campuses in Longmont, Fort Collins, and Westminster are on lockout as a security team investigates a potential threat.

All outdoor doors to these campuses are locked, but activities inside are continuing as usual, FRCC said in a tweet. Anybody outside buildings on the campuses should leave the area until officials give the "all clear."

All students and employees are safe, FRCC said.

A police officer is monitoring an entrance to a building at the Westminster campus. Signs on the doors instruct anybody trying to enter the building to go back to their vehicle. The doors are locked.

The Longmont Police Department said they have not received any calls about a threat at the Longmont campus and are not investigating.

Denver7 has reached out to the police departments in Fort Collins and Westminster for information.

The details of the threat were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.