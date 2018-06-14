From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on June 14, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.
11:22 a.m.: Deputies are responding to an officer-involved shooting near 69th and Pecos in Adams County. We're working to find out more.
10:51 a.m.: Firefighters say the Genesee Park fire is contained.
10:16 a.m.: Fire crews are responding to a fire in Genesee Park in Jefferson County. 104 homes are on pre-evacuation notice.
CLOSED: Beaver Brook Trail, Lookout Mountain Trail, Gudy Gaskill Trail, and the parking lot at Windy Saddle Park are closed until further notice due to a nearby fire. Please check with @jeffcosheriffco for more information regarding the fire. Thank you for your patience!