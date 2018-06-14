From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on June 14, 2018

7:04 AM, Jun 14, 2018
11:23 AM, Jun 14, 2018
This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

11:22 a.m.: Deputies are responding to an officer-involved shooting near 69th and Pecos in Adams County. We're working to find out more.

10:51 a.m.: Firefighters say the Genesee Park fire is contained.

10:16 a.m.: Fire crews are responding to a fire in Genesee Park in Jefferson County. 104 homes are on pre-evacuation notice.

9:21 a.m.: Westbound C-470 is back open:

8:17 a.m.: Some traffic is moving on westbound C-470:

8:13 a.m.: Another closure -- this time on westbound C-470 due to a rollover at Santa Fe.

**Full story on I-25 rollover crash here: https://bit.ly/2JCt3cK**

7:17 a.m.: There several vehicles involved in the crash at I-25 and I-70:

7:04 a.m.: The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed at I-70 due to a crash involving a rolled semi. Plan on taking an alternate route, if you can.

