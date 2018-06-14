From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on June 14, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

11:22 a.m.: Deputies are responding to an officer-involved shooting near 69th and Pecos in Adams County. We're working to find out more.

10:51 a.m.: Firefighters say the Genesee Park fire is contained.

10:16 a.m.: Fire crews are responding to a fire in Genesee Park in Jefferson County. 104 homes are on pre-evacuation notice.

CLOSED: Beaver Brook Trail, Lookout Mountain Trail, Gudy Gaskill Trail, and the parking lot at Windy Saddle Park are closed until further notice due to a nearby fire. Please check with @jeffcosheriffco for more information regarding the fire. Thank you for your patience! — JCOS (@JeffcoOpenSpace) June 14, 2018

9:21 a.m.: Westbound C-470 is back open:

C-470 WB: Road open at Exit 17 - US 85 (near Littleton). Crash clear. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 14, 2018

8:17 a.m.: Some traffic is moving on westbound C-470:

It looks like on lane is getting past the WB 470 rollover at Santa Fe. EB is backed up badly as well. pic.twitter.com/6FizoWB6IN — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 14, 2018

8:13 a.m.: Another closure -- this time on westbound C-470 due to a rollover at Santa Fe.

Denver7 viewer Rob Michel sent us this picture of the rollover on WB 470 at Santa Fe. Both WB lanes are closed. pic.twitter.com/DmxhH5UT0T — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 14, 2018

**Full story on I-25 rollover crash here: https://bit.ly/2JCt3cK**

7:17 a.m.: There several vehicles involved in the crash at I-25 and I-70:

More pics to follow. pic.twitter.com/1MmhTI1Lua — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 14, 2018

7:04 a.m.: The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed at I-70 due to a crash involving a rolled semi. Plan on taking an alternate route, if you can.