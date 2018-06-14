From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on June 13, 2018

TheDenverChannel.com Team
8:07 AM, Jun 13, 2018
8:48 PM, Jun 13, 2018
This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

8:47 p.m.: Police say the incident on East Colfax was an officer-involved shooting. No other details are available. 

8:22 p.m.: East Colfax is shut down in both directions at Washington Street due to the shooting investigation.

8:17 p.m.: Police in Denver are investigating a shooting near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Washington Street. They have not released any additional details at this time. 

12:42 p.m.: Crews are in the process of reopening I-25 at Arapahoe Rd. Expect delays to continue for a while.

12:14 p.m.: Firefighters say nobody was seriously hurt in the crash on I-25:

12:03 p.m.: Northbound I-25 closed at Arapahoe Road due to a crash; avoid the area.

8:06 a.m.: Denver police say a stabbing suspect is barricaded inside a home near 2nd and Young Court. The stabbing happened inside the home and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officers say. Avoid the area.

