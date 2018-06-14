From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on June 13, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

8:47 p.m.: Police say the incident on East Colfax was an officer-involved shooting. No other details are available.

8:22 p.m.: East Colfax is shut down in both directions at Washington Street due to the shooting investigation.

MORE: East Colfax shut down both directions at Washington Street due to shooting investigation: https://t.co/jupirhw3MA pic.twitter.com/Yhydl7zlaS — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 14, 2018

8:17 p.m.: Police in Denver are investigating a shooting near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Washington Street. They have not released any additional details at this time.

ALERT: Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Colfax and Washington St. No further information at this time. Please watch here for updates. pic.twitter.com/vk6axxbw8f — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 14, 2018

12:42 p.m.: Crews are in the process of reopening I-25 at Arapahoe Rd. Expect delays to continue for a while.

I-25 Update - South Metro Units are clearing the scene and lanes are being reopened now. Thank you to everyone on the highway for your patience and helping us keep people out on the roadway safe. — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 13, 2018

12:14 p.m.: Firefighters say nobody was seriously hurt in the crash on I-25:

I-25 update - 7 vehicles involved and thankfully no one needs to be transported to the hospital. @greenwoodgov and @ColoradoDOT working hard to clear lanes and open traffic. pic.twitter.com/EJYeedBfEI — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 13, 2018

12:03 p.m.: Northbound I-25 closed at Arapahoe Road due to a crash; avoid the area.

I-25 NB: Road closed at Exit 197 - CO 88; Arapahoe Road (Greenwood Village). all lanes blocked due to crash — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 13, 2018

8:06 a.m.: Denver police say a stabbing suspect is barricaded inside a home near 2nd and Young Court. The stabbing happened inside the home and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officers say. Avoid the area.