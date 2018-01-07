From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 7, 2017

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 3:57AM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.
9:25 a.m.: Heavy traffic is decreasing along WB I-70 as a minor storm system which brings snow to the mountains moves through Colorado. There's a total of up to 75 minutes from Denver/C-470 to the Eisenhower Tunnel.
