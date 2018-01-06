From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 6, 2018

TheDenverChannel.com Team
10:59 AM, Jan 6, 2018
This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

12:13 a.m.: A man is in critical condition in Colorado Springs following a shooting in the area of King Street and Paradise Lane at around 7:06 p.m. Friday. A suspect has not been found. 

