From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 6, 2018

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:21PM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:21PM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 11:33AM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 11:33AM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 11:33AM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 11:33AM MST expiring January 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 5:48AM MST expiring January 7 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.
12:13 a.m.: A man is in critical condition in Colorado Springs following a shooting in the area of King Street and Paradise Lane at around 7:06 p.m. Friday. A suspect has not been found.