From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 5, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

8:22 p.m.: Denver Police officers are investigating a shooting in area of Chesnut Place and 38th Street in the River North Arts District. 38th is closed between Atkins and Chesnut, officials said.

#ALERT Officers investigating a shooting in the 3700 Blk of Chestnut St. 38th St is closed between Atkins and Chestnut. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 6, 2018

7:15 p.m.: Officers give the all-clear after suspicious package is found in a parking lot near the Pepsi Center. Light rail station affected by police activity has resumed operations, per DPD dispatch official. Dispatcher did not know what the suspicious packaged turned out to be.

6:55 p.m.: DPD officers are on-scene in a parking area near the Pepsi Center on a suspicious package. Light Rail service in the area temporarily suspended.