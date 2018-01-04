From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 4, 2018

TheDenverChannel.com Team
1:45 PM, Jan 4, 2018
13 mins ago
breaking news | colorado news | denver news
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

3:51 p.m.: Colfax is back opened and officers have cleared the scene following a shooting near the Colorado State Capitol. 

2:22 p.m.: Police close East Colfax from Lincoln to Grant as they investigate shooting. No injuries reported.

2:11 p.m.: Lockdown at state Capitol lifted after no injuries reported in East Colfax shooting described by witnesses as two parties exchanging gunfire.   

1:58 p.m.: Denver Police confirms no injuries in shooting on Colfax outside Capitol. Witnesses say two people shot at each other. 

1:50 p.m.: State Capitol on lockdown as DPD investigates reports of shots fired on East Colfax Avenue.

1:44 p.m.: Denver Police are responding to a report of shots fired near the state Capitol in the area of of Colfax and Sherman. There is no reported injuries at this time. Expect traffic delays in the area. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top