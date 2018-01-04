From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 4, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

3:51 p.m.: Colfax is back opened and officers have cleared the scene following a shooting near the Colorado State Capitol.

UPDATE: Colfax has been reopened and officers have cleared the scene. Investigation in ongoing. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 4, 2018

2:22 p.m.: Police close East Colfax from Lincoln to Grant as they investigate shooting. No injuries reported.

2:11 p.m.: Lockdown at state Capitol lifted after no injuries reported in East Colfax shooting described by witnesses as two parties exchanging gunfire.

Lockdown at Capitol is LIFTED. Buildings are no longer on lockdown. @DenverPolice handling investigation. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 4, 2018

1:58 p.m.: Denver Police confirms no injuries in shooting on Colfax outside Capitol. Witnesses say two people shot at each other.

Witnesses at scene say shots fired between parties on north side of Capitol. We see some casings in the street pic.twitter.com/zb12zeAt3F — Blair Miller (@blairmiller) January 4, 2018

1:50 p.m.: State Capitol on lockdown as DPD investigates reports of shots fired on East Colfax Avenue.

At the state Capitol, where Colfax is blocked off by police after a reported shooting. Working to learn more @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/2pGk05smSy — Blair Miller (@blairmiller) January 4, 2018

1:44 p.m.: Denver Police are responding to a report of shots fired near the state Capitol in the area of of Colfax and Sherman. There is no reported injuries at this time. Expect traffic delays in the area.