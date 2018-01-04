From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 4, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.
3:51 p.m.: Colfax is back opened and officers have cleared the scene following a shooting near the Colorado State Capitol.
1:44 p.m.: Denver Police are responding to a report of shots fired near the state Capitol in the area of of Colfax and Sherman. There is no reported injuries at this time. Expect traffic delays in the area.
