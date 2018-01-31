From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 30, 2018

TheDenverChannel.com Team
5:51 PM, Jan 30, 2018
3 hours ago
This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

5:59 p.m.: Some roads in northeast Denver are closed as police search for a car theft suspect. Police tweeted the suspect took off on foot from a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of Jackson Street. 

5:47 p.m.: Train service at Denver International Airport has resumed after a fire investigation forced officials to temporally stop service as a precaution. Authorities are investigating a possible fire at the south checkpoint, which is not connected to the train system. Airport officials stress there is no emergency at the airport.

