From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 3, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

6:58 p.m.: A Code Red has been issued for Parker residents living in the area of Summerset Court and Pine Drive "for unknown situation possibly involving a firearm," per the Parker Police Department.

Code Red issued-Shelter in place in the area of 20000 Summerset Court for unknown situation possibly involving a firearm. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/okGtRhmQA4 — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) January 4, 2018

6:12 p.m.: Authorities give the all-clear near the Colorado Convention Center following reports of suspicious package that impacted RTD service for part of the afternoon in downtown Denver.

Police activity at the Convention Center Station has cleared. All D, F, and H line trains will be resuming their regular routing. We will be experiencing delays for the next 45-60 minutes as we work to resume posted schedules. — RTD (@RideRTD) January 4, 2018

5:34 p.m.: Denver Police tweets officers are on scene at Speer and Champa responding to the suspicious package that has affected RTD service in downtown Denver.

#ALERT DPD officers on scene Speer/Champa on suspicious item found on light rail train. Champa closed from Speer to 14th. Light Rail lines shut down in the area — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 4, 2018

5:28 p.m.: The D, F and H light rail trains are being rerouted to Union Station after a suspicious package was found on the light rail train by the Colorado Convention Center, per RTD spokesman Scott Reed.

Champa is closed between Speer Boulevard and 14th Street.

5:21 p.m.: Bomb squad investigating a bomb threat at 14th and Champa, per DPD Dispatch official. Unclear if this is related to police activity affecting RTD light rail, buses.

5:12 p.m.: RTD lines D, F and H are being rerouted to Union Station due to police activity, per RTD officials. Bus shuttles are operating between 10th and Osage and 20th and Welton stations. Light rail operating between 20th and Welton and 30th and Downing.