From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 24, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

11:36 p.m.: More details on JeffCo search: The sheriff's office got a call from Gilpin County authorities around 8:30 am. to be on the lookout for stolen car, which deputies located near Swede Gulch about a half-hour later. The suspect has not been located. He is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s with a shaved head and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a gray hoodie under the jacket.

LIVE coverage of the search:

10:54 a.m.: Jefferson County deputies and the Colorado State Patrol are searching for a car theft suspect near Swede Gulch and I-70. Residents in that area have been told to shelter in place.