This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

6:16 a.m.: Expect some delays if you take an RTD bus or train to school or work:

Snowy, icy roads are causing 5-15 minute delays system-wide. Mountain routes could experience longer delays, please allow extra travel time. Check your stop with Next Ride https://t.co/ekS3TGIGox — RTD (@RideRTD) January 22, 2018

5:41 a.m.: I-70 remains closed east of the Denver metro area -- from Airpark Boulevard to Burlington -- due to treacherous conditions.

5:39 a.m.: A few lingering flight cancellations and delays at DIA this morning: