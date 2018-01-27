From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 27, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

5:08 a.m.: One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at the Viking Bar on West Colfax Avenue, according to Denver police. The shooting remains under investigation. 

