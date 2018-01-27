This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.
5:08 a.m.: One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at the Viking Bar on West Colfax Avenue, according to Denver police. The shooting remains under investigation.
Denver Police are investigating a shooting at the Viking Bar at 4888 West Colfax. Police say one person was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound after shots were fired into the building. #Denver7pic.twitter.com/LDBiAXemgj