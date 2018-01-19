From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 19, 2018

TheDenverChannel.com Team
7:56 AM, Jan 19, 2018
19 mins ago
This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

9:12 a.m.: The right lane of NB I-25 remains closed, but traffic remains in the area.

8:50 a.m.: Two lanes are open on NB I-25 in Castle Rock:

8:23 a.m.: One lane of NB I-25 is now open:

8:20 a.m.: Troopers say the crash on I-25 was a chain reaction likely caused by a driver hitting a semi that was parked on the shoulder.

8:13 a.m.: The crash at I-25 and Founders Parkway involves six vehicles, according to CSP:

7:55 a.m.: Northbound I-25 is closed north of Founders Parkway following a crash.

