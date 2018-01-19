From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 19, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

9:12 a.m.: The right lane of NB I-25 remains closed, but traffic remains in the area.

Only the right lane is still closed on N/B I25 at this hour but back ups stretch for at least one mile. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 19, 2018

8:50 a.m.: Two lanes are open on NB I-25 in Castle Rock:

A second N/B lane is open now. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 19, 2018

8:23 a.m.: One lane of NB I-25 is now open:

UPDATE - we are opening the left lane of I25 at this time. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 19, 2018

Update for I-25: 2 injured people have been transported to the hospital. Crews will be on scene assisting with clean up for a while. pic.twitter.com/RnQNz2GaEP — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 19, 2018

8:20 a.m.: Troopers say the crash on I-25 was a chain reaction likely caused by a driver hitting a semi that was parked on the shoulder.

Initial reports indicate that a vehicle N/B I25 near Happy Canyon may have drifted toward the right shoulder where a semi was parked. The vehicle collided with the semi and created a chain reaction which has closed the Interstate. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 19, 2018

8:13 a.m.: The crash at I-25 and Founders Parkway involves six vehicles, according to CSP:

Massive crash N/B I25 involves 6 vehicles including a semi. Traffic being diverted at the new Meadows Pkway exit. Drivers will have to take H85 or a back route over to H83 to avoid the interstate for now. At least one injury. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 19, 2018

7:55 a.m.: Northbound I-25 is closed north of Founders Parkway following a crash.

No traffic is getting past the crash north of the Outlets in Castle Rock for the moment. Hwy 85 is the alternate for now. pic.twitter.com/UOAm0QUVKH — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) January 19, 2018