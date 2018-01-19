From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 18, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

6:17 p.m.: Denver Police investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries at Speer and Washington. Expect delays in the area.

4:34 p.m.: A water main break has been reported in the area of Sheridan and Custer Place. A 30-inch pipe was hit during a construction project, Denver Water officials say. Northbound Sheridan is closed from W. Center Drive and W. Bingham Place. Traffic impacts are expected to last until Friday.