From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 17, 2018

TheDenverChannel.com Team
6:14 AM, Jan 17, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

6:23 a.m.: Update: NB I-25 is back open.

6:13 a.m.: The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed at Alameda due to a crash.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top