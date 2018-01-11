From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Jan. 11, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

2:16 p.m. | A suspect in Thornton was shot by police in the 9700 block of Grant Street. The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured.

1:39 p.m. | The chase suspect in the Broomfield incident has been arrested.

12:28 p.m. | The suspect police in Broomfield are attempting to locate in a neighborhood near 132nd and Lowell is described as a 180-pound, 6-foot tall white male wearing a black coat and blue jeans. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen, you are asked to call 911.

12:17 p.m. | Seven Broomfield schools are on lockout status as a result of the neighborhood search for a wanted suspect. Police are in the area 132nd and Lowell looking for the armed man who led police on chase that ended in a crash earlier in the day.

The Adams 12 schools currently on lockout status are:

Arapahoe Ridge Elementary

Centennial Elementary

Coyote Ridge Elementary

Mountain View Elementary

Meridian Elementary

Westlake Middle School

Legacy High School

11:48 a.m. | Broomfield Police are asking residents in Columbine Meadows and Brandywine to remain indoors as they continue to search for an armed man wanted on several felony warrants.

Shelter in Place if you are in Columbine Meadows and Brandywine. Please remain indoors. Assisting Westminster PD with gunman in the area. — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) January 11, 2018

11:41 p.m. | The Broomfield incident started in Westminster around 10 a.m. According to police, a man wanted on several felony warrants led Westminster Police on a chase, which ended in a crash in the area of 13200 Lowell Boulevard. The suspect got of his crashed vehicle and took off on foot. Police have set up a perimeter in the area as they search for the suspect, who police say is believed to be armed.

11:31 a.m. | Several schools in Broomfield are on lockout status after a Westminster Police incident moved into the Broomfield area. Police are also asking residents in the neighborhoods of Trails, Westlake, Broadlands and Red Leaf to shelter in place.