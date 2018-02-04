From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Feb. 4, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

12:09 p.m.: Denver7's Amanda del Castillo at the scene of the shooting at 48th and Tower, says witnesses heard gunshots before seeing a man running away from the scene.  

11:31 a.m.: Large police presence reported at 48th and Tower Road, police say. Residents advised to avoid the area. A perimeter has also been established in the area of 56th and Crown and K-9 units are working. 

11:30 a.m.: Police have set up a perimeter in the area of 56th Avenue and Crown in northeast Denver. We're working to learn if this shooting is related to the one at 48th and Tower Road. 

11:14 a.m.: Denver Police is responding to 48th and Tower in regard to a shooting. No other details have been provided. 

