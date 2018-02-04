From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Feb. 4, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

12:09 p.m.: Denver7's Amanda del Castillo at the scene of the shooting at 48th and Tower, says witnesses heard gunshots before seeing a man running away from the scene.

#UPDATE I just spoke with an eyewitness who says he heard five shots, and saw a man running away from the scene with a gun. The witness memorized the man’s license plate and immediately called DPD #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/dNNlS0gllI — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) February 4, 2018

#UPDATE Witness heard gunfire coming from one parking aisle over. While the witness was being questioned by PD inside of the store, he noticed a man on ground, being treated. Unsure if the man was shot outside, and ran indoors, or whether shooting happened inside store. #Denver7 — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) February 4, 2018

11:31 a.m.: Large police presence reported at 48th and Tower Road, police say. Residents advised to avoid the area. A perimeter has also been established in the area of 56th and Crown and K-9 units are working.

#DPD UPDATE: In regard to the shooting on Tower Road, there is a large police presence & Citizens are advised to avoid the area. A perimeter has been established and K-9 units are working. #DENVER — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 4, 2018

11:30 a.m.: Police have set up a perimeter in the area of 56th Avenue and Crown in northeast Denver. We're working to learn if this shooting is related to the one at 48th and Tower Road.

Police perimeter set up around 56ave and Crown in NE Denver...working to develop details, but may be related to shooting at nearby grocery store... pic.twitter.com/M5XcqIZsF1 — Eric English (@EricEnglish777) February 4, 2018

11:14 a.m.: Denver Police is responding to 48th and Tower in regard to a shooting. No other details have been provided.