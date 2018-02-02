From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Feb. 2, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.

4:12 p.m.: Thornton Police are securing an area in the 1600 block of East 78th Avenue after a report of shots fired. Police say someone shot a gun in the air and ran back inside the house. Police are not clear if the person is still inside the house. Welby Elementary is on lock out status due to the 78th Avenue police activity. Parents can pick their kids up at Valley View Elementary, located at 660 West 70th Avenue.

Buses lined up to pick up kids at Welby Community School. pic.twitter.com/16d1dI4CVd — Lance Hernandez (@lancehernandez7) February 2, 2018

3:59 p.m.: The Adams County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to avoid the 1600 block of East 78th Avenue because of what they call a "developing incident." No other details were immediately available.