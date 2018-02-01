From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Feb. 1, 2018

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

6:24 a.m.: SB I-25 remains closed south of 392.

5:44 a.m.: State troopers say the crash on I-25 involved several semis but nobody was hurt. The truck hauling ammunition is not considered a hazard.

5:34 a.m.: The southbound lanes of I-25 are closed just south of Highway 392 due to a crash involving a semi.

