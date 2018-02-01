From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Feb. 1, 2018

Cloudy
HI: 38°
LO: 22°
This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story.
6:24 a.m.: SB I-25 remains closed south of 392.
SB 25 remains closed at Windsor, Hwy 392. Most drivers are using the east and west frontage roads. pic.twitter.com/qmIqKdZr7J— Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) February 1, 2018
SB 25 remains closed at Windsor, Hwy 392. Most drivers are using the east and west frontage roads. pic.twitter.com/qmIqKdZr7J
5:44 a.m.: State troopers say the crash on I-25 involved several semis but nobody was hurt. The truck hauling ammunition is not considered a hazard.
5:34 a.m.: The southbound lanes of I-25 are closed just south of Highway 392 due to a crash involving a semi.
SB 25 is temporarily closed down at Hwy 392 due to the semi crash before Cross Roads. pic.twitter.com/MGdj3OwHSZ— Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) February 1, 2018
SB 25 is temporarily closed down at Hwy 392 due to the semi crash before Cross Roads. pic.twitter.com/MGdj3OwHSZ
The truck was hauling ammo and the load is secure. SB 25 remains closed at Hwy 392. Go a touch east to the frontage road or County Rd 5 and then south to Cross Roads. pic.twitter.com/zXyiqMS8II— Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) February 1, 2018
The truck was hauling ammo and the load is secure. SB 25 remains closed at Hwy 392. Go a touch east to the frontage road or County Rd 5 and then south to Cross Roads. pic.twitter.com/zXyiqMS8II