From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Feb. 1, 2018

6:24 a.m.: SB I-25 remains closed south of 392.

SB 25 remains closed at Windsor, Hwy 392. Most drivers are using the east and west frontage roads. pic.twitter.com/qmIqKdZr7J — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) February 1, 2018

5:44 a.m.: State troopers say the crash on I-25 involved several semis but nobody was hurt. The truck hauling ammunition is not considered a hazard.

5:34 a.m.: The southbound lanes of I-25 are closed just south of Highway 392 due to a crash involving a semi.

SB 25 is temporarily closed down at Hwy 392 due to the semi crash before Cross Roads. pic.twitter.com/MGdj3OwHSZ — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) February 1, 2018