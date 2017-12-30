From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Dec. 30, 2017

TheDenverChannel.com Team
11:09 AM, Dec 30, 2017
12 mins ago
breaking news | colorado news | denver news
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

7:39 a.m.: A minor injury crash has been reported at Quebec Street and Sand Creek by Denver police. The crash involves a semi-truck and another vehicle. One lane of southbound Quebec is closed. Expect delays in the area. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top