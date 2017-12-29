From the Denver7 news desk: Breaking and developing news on Dec. 29, 2017

TheDenverChannel.com Team
6:06 AM, Dec 29, 2017
6 mins ago
breaking news | colorado news | denver news
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This is the Denver7 breaking and developing news blog. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with both minor and large breaking news events that our readers care about. Check back as we continue to update this story. 

6 a.m.: High winds in the mountains have led to some restrictions on light, high-profile vehicles. I-70 is restricted from the Eisenhower Tunnel to C-470 and I-25 is restricted in Wyoming due to strong gusts.

